Session I

The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.

9:00 A.M.

Department of Public Works, Honorable Derek Gabriel, Commissioner

12:30 P.M.

V.I. Waste Management Authority, Roger Merritt, Jr., Executive Director

2:30 P.M.

Department of Sports, Parks & Recreation, Honorable Calvert White, Commissioner

VI Olympic Committee, Angel L. Morales, President

Session II