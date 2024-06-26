June 26th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Session I
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
9:00 A.M.
Department of Public Works, Honorable Derek Gabriel, Commissioner
12:30 P.M.
V.I. Waste Management Authority, Roger Merritt, Jr., Executive Director
2:30 P.M.
Department of Sports, Parks & Recreation, Honorable Calvert White, Commissioner
VI Olympic Committee, Angel L. Morales, President