REGULAR SESSION – OFFICIAL AGENDA – REVISED

Time: 9:00 A.M.

Call to Order: Honorable Novelle E. Francis, Jr., Senate President

Invocation: Reverend Charles L. Brown, Jr., Chaplain, 35th Legislature of the Virgin Islands

Anthems: National Anthem and Virgin Islands March

Roll Call: Honorable Carla J. Joseph, Legislative Secretary

Messages and/or Correspondences:

The Thirty-Fifth Legislature will convene into the Committee of the Whole to receive testimony on the following:

Bill No. 35-0291 An Act appropriating the sum of $3,000,000 from the General Fund of the Treasury of the Government of the Virgin Islands to the Department of Human Services to pay providers and vendors that participate in the Medicaid program and for other related purposes

Invited Testifiers:

Honorable Kevin McCurdy, Commissioner, Department of Finance

Honorable Averil George, Commissioner, VI Department of Human Services

Gary Smith, Director, VI Medicaid Program, VI Department of Human Services

Denelle Baptiste, Assistant Commissioner, VI Department of Human Services

Lydia Magras, Chief Financial Officer, VI Department of Human Services

Bill No. 35-0292 An Act to renew and extend the Governor’s Executive Order and Proclamation declaring the State of Energy Emergency in the Virgin Islands to avert an energy crisis

Invited Testifiers:

Honorable Kevin McCurdy, Commissioner, Department of Finance

Kevin Williams, Chief Policy Advisor, Office of the Governor

Daryl Jaschen, Director, VITEMA

Andrew Smith, Chief Executive Officer, WAPA

Ashley Bryan, Interim Chief Operating Officer, WAPA

Kyle Fleming, Chairman, WAPA Governing Board

The Thirty-Fifth Legislature will then reconvene into Legislative Session to consider the following:

Committee Reports: Chairperson of Standing Committees

SPECIAL ORDERS/OVERRIDES:

CONSIDERATION OF FLOOR AGENDA:

CONSIDERATION OF NOMINATIONS:

Lindel A. Williams

Nominee, Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Board of Directors – St. Croix

Conn J. Davis, II

Nominee, Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Board of Directors – St. Thomas

Consideration of Zonings

Bill No. 35-0137 An Act granting a use variance for Parcel No. 9-3 Estate Glucksberg No. 22 Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John, Virgin Islands to allow the applicant to lease individual bedrooms under the category “Lodging/Rooming house”

Bill No. 35-0241 An Act granting a zoning use variance for Lot No. 3 Second Street, Subdivision of Estate Thomas, Kings Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to allow for a restaurant and a fruit bar

Bill No. 35-0244 An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-10 to rezone Plots No. 126A, 126B, 126C, 126CA, 127E Combined, and 212 Estate Two Brothers, Smithfield and Hesselberg, West End Quarter, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, from W-1 (Waterfront-Pleasure) to R-3 (Residential-Medium Density)

Bill No. 35-0256 An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SJZ-1, St. John, Virgin Islands, to allow for the rezoning of Parcel No. 6-A Estate Susannaberg, No. 17A Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to P (Public)

Bill No. 35-0260 An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-12 for the island of St. Croix, Virgin Islands rezoning Plot No. 6, Parcel 6 of Estate Clifton Hill, Kings Quarter, St. Croix from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to B-3 (Business Scattered)

Consideration of Leases

Bill No. 35-0263 An Act approving the lease agreement between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Sanchez Ventures, LLC for Parcel No.1 Estate Contant, No. 7B Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Parcels No. 194-2 and 194-2A Estate Altona and Welgunst, Crown Prince Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; and Parcels No. 10 and 11A Submarine Base, No. 6 Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

Bill No. 35-0264 An Act approving the lease agreement between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Verdell Turnbull d/b/a Turnbull Welding Service for Parcel No. 99A-1 Submarine Base, No. 6 Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands

Bill No. 35-0265 An Act approving the lease agreement between the Government of the Virgin Islands, acting through its Department of Property and Procurement, and St. Thomas Properties, LLC for Consolidated Parcel No. 17-3A Estate Nisky, No. 6 Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Consideration of Bills

Bill No. 35-0030 An Act honoring and commending Vaughn Benjamin posthumously for his contributions to reggae music in the Virgin Islands and the global communities; appropriating $45,000 to the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation for the design and construction of the “Vaughn Benjamin Monument” and naming the waterfront park west of the Marley Homes “The Vaughn ‘Akae Beka’ Memorial Park”

Bill No. 35-0117 An Act amending title 27 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 15, sections 421a and 422 relating to the qualifications, term limits, and duties of the members of the Real Estate Commission