Today, at 9:00 a.m., the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance will receive testimony and discuss the budgets of various departments and agencies:

Bureau of Information Technology Director, Rupert Ross 12:30 P.M.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles Director, Barbara Jackson-McIntosh, 2:30 P.M.

Elections System of the Virgin Islands Supervisor, Caroline Fawkes

V.I. Board of Elections Chairperson, Alecia Wells