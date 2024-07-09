July 9th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 09, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
9:00 A.M.
Department of Justice, Gordon Rhea, Acting Attorney General
12:30 P.M.
Virgin Islands National Guard, Major General Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, Adjutant General