July 31st, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Senators receive testimony from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Veterans Affairs for the next fiscal year.
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
9:00 A.M.
Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Barbara Jackson-McIntosh, Director
12:30 P.M.
Office of Veterans Affairs, Patrick Farrell, Director