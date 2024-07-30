The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.

9:00 A.M.

Office of Management and Budget, Kimika Woods, Acting Director

12:30 P.M.

Labor Management Committee, Pierina Jacobs-Feldman, Chairperson

Public Employees Relations Board, Yirah Tutein, Executive Director

2:30 P.M.