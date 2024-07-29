July 29th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Senators receive testimony from the Virgin Islands Police Department and the University of the Virgin Islands for the next fiscal year.
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
9:00 A.M.
University of the Virgin Islands, Dr. David Hall, SJD, President
12:30 P.M.
Virgin Islands Police Department, Mario Brooks, Acting Commissioner