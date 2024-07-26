The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix.

9:00 A.M.

Juan F. Luis Hospital, Hazel Philbert, Interim CEO

12:30 P.M.

Fredriksted Health Care, Inc, Masserae Sprauve Webster, CEO