The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.

9:00 A.M.

Schneider Regional Medical Center, Tina M. Comissiong, Esq., MPA, Chief Executive Officer

12:30 P.M.

St. Thomas East End Medical Center, Tess G. Richards, MD, Executive Director

2:30 P.M.

Virgin Islands Police Department, Mario Brooks, Acting Commissioner

Law Enforcement Planning Commission, Moleto A. Smith Jr., Executive Director