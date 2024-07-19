The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall.

9:00 A.M.

The Judiciary of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Honorable Rhys S. Hodge, Chief Justice

12:30 P.M.

Office of the Inspector General, Delia Thomas, Inspector General

2:30 P.M.

Economic Development Authority, Wayne L. Biggs Jr., Chief Executive Officer