July 19th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream
Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall, St. Thomas.
The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall.
9:00 A.M.
The Judiciary of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Honorable Rhys S. Hodge, Chief Justice
12:30 P.M.
Office of the Inspector General, Delia Thomas, Inspector General
2:30 P.M.
Economic Development Authority, Wayne L. Biggs Jr., Chief Executive Officer