The Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance will meet on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Chambers on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands to receive testimony on the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Budget for the Government of the Virgin Islands of the United States.

9:00 A.M.

WTJX – CHANNEL 12, Tanya-Marie Singh, CEO

12:30 P.M.

Virgin Islands Lottery, Raymond Williams, Executive Director

2:30 P.M.

Casino Control Commission, Marvin Pickering, Chairman & CEO