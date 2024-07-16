The Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance will meet on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Chambers on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to receive testimony on the proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Budget for the Government of the Virgin Islands of the United States.

9:00 A.M.

Department of Human Services, Averil George, Commissioner

12:30 P.M.

Office of the Territorial Public Defender, Julie Smith Todman, Esq., Interim Chief Public Defender

2:30 P.M.

Labor Management Committee, Pierina Jacobs-Feldman, Chairperson

Public Employees Relations Board, Yirah Tutein, Executive Director