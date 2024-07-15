The Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure, and Planning will meet on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 10:00 am in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Chamber, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to consider the following:

Block I

The territory’s progress with respect to ongoing and planned disaster-recovery projects, goals, and strategies, as well as a status update on the “Super-PMO”/bundling initiative.

Invited Testifier:

Adrienne Williams-Octalien, Director, Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery

Block II

The Committee will meet to receive testimony with respect to the status of the development of the territory’s Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan.

Invited Testifier:

Honorable Jean Pierre Oriol, Commissioner, Virgin Islands Department of Planning & Natural Resources