Share this postJuly 12th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream www.sottvi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherLegislature of the United States Virgin Islands𑁋Public LivestreamsJuly 12th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. ThomasMint TeamJul 12, 2024Share this postJuly 12th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream www.sottvi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareShare this postJuly 12th, 2024 | Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance｜Public Live Stream www.sottvi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext