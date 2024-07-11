The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance has scheduled a hearing to receive testimony and discuss the budget of various departments and agencies at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.

9:00 A.M.

Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority, Dayna Clendinen, Executive Director

12:30 P.M.

Legal Services of the Virgin Islands, Shelby King-Gaddy, Executive Director

2:30 P.M.

Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Honorable H. Nathalie Hodge, Commissioner