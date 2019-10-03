” I Don’t want No Damn Excuses From People Making 6 Figures!” As tensions Rise During WAPA Exec. Hearing
The hearing for the subpoenaed WAPA executives are finally underway. The subpoena originally motioned by Senator Gittens let his and many other’s frustration be known throughout the hearing. From lack of presenting documents in an timely and even organized manner. To even recommending another rate raise despite abysmal power outages.
Senator Gittens Stat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.