Congress Moves to Investigate Hurricane Response in USVI, Puerto Rico
Senate Democrats may be laying the groundwork for future investigations into the Trump administration in response to mounting reports that the federal government failed to respond adequately to two category 5 storms that battered the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico one year ago. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.