Plaskett: ‘Congress is More Concerned With Imposing on the Territories’
Washington — Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett addressed Congress yesterday, and had some fiery words for the chamber. Plaskett ripped into the Congressional body and their concerns involving insurance and cost sharing in the wake of a catastrophic storm.
The Congresswoman pointed out that Congress was in fact the institution, “That underfunds the ter…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.