This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the release of $100 million in Community Development Block Grant—Mitigation funds to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The funds will be used to purchase fuel storage infrastructure, which will streamline the fuel delivery process and increase energy security and resilience on each island.

HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman said in a release, “I understand the impact of an unpredictable electric system. Virgin Islanders should not have to worry about losing power every day; business owners should be able to open their stores and restaurants confidently to serve customers. This funding is an investment in a better future. It is our strong expectation that local leadership will carry out their plan with the urgency and professionalism that this moment demands.”

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the USVI received additional funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery (D.R.) and Mitigation (MIT) programs. These funds aim to support the territory’s long-term disaster recovery and reduce damage to infrastructure during future storms.

“Electrical system reliability enhances the long-term resilience and sustainability of the territory’s infrastructure,” said Marion McFadden, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development. “Maintaining the operability of hospitals, industry, commerce, and peoples’ homes and businesses is the foundation of a thriving community. We worked closely with the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority team to ensure the availability of these funds.”

HUD said that the USVI is using a significant portion of these funds to repair, upgrade, and modernize the electrical generation and distribution systems. The recent release of $100 million is just part of the overall investment in these critical infrastructure improvements.

Earlier this year, HUD awarded more than $3 billion in Public Housing Repair funding to thousands of public housing authorities nationwide. In a press statement, Todman said, “At HUD, our mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality homes for all. Today’s grant funding is a necessary investment that will not only ensure that the homes offered in public housing fit the needs of its residents, but it will also strengthen neighborhoods for generations to come.”

The housing agency has allocated $3.17 billion in Public Housing Repair funds to 2,756 public housing authorities across all 50 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Pennsylvania was awarded $192,241,437. Housing Authorities across the Midstate were awarded over $15 million, including:

The Housing Authority of the City of Lancaster $1,560,066

Housing Authority of the City of York $2,990,745

Housing Authority of the County of Franklin $1,194,338

Housing Authority of the County of Dauphin $1,985,911

Harrisburg Housing Authority $5,345,513

Housing Authority of the County of Lebanon $1,320,216

The Housing Authority of the County of Mifflin $846,347

Housing Authority of the County of Cumberland $586,529

For more information, refer to the USVI’s Action Plans, describing all the CDBG-DR and CDBG-MIT investments, at cdbgdr.vihfa.gov.

To learn about the CDBG-MIT program, visit: www.hudexchange.info/programs/cdbg-mit.