State of the Territory News is committed to building trust with readers. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, we want to be transparent about how we utilize this technology in our news production process.

State of the Territory News does not use large language models like ChatGPT or Google Gemini to write news articles.

AI can be a valuable tool in research and content creation, and we may occasionally leverage it for tasks such as generating outlines or identifying relevant data sources. However, our human writers and editors are responsible for crafting the narrative, verifying information, and ensuring factual accuracy.

How We Use AI

Outline Generation: AI can assist in creating story outlines, helping journalists organize their thoughts and structure stories.

Image Generation: We leverage AI to generate creative cover images for stories.

If AI assisted in any way in something we publish, a disclosure will be at the beginning of the report.