How the ‘Lil Ghetto Boy’ Who Grew up in Bovoni Learned to Write
Classmate: “Where you live?”
Me: “I live Bovoni.”
Classmate: “In deh projects??’
Me: “Yeah.”
Classmate: “Dah mean you rough den but you don’t act like a Bovoni man at all, you different.”
Me: “I don’t understand how I should act.”
Exchanges like this happened often when I was growing up, and today, it’s not possible to ignore how those encounters laid the gro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.