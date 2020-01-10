House Votes To Restrain Trump on Iran
The House of Representatives on Thursday sent President Donald Trump a decisive message on conflict with Iran, voting overwhelmingly to block his ability to engage in further military action without congressional approval.
Three Republicans and one Independent joined the majority Democrats in a final vote of 224-194 to limit the now impeached President D…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.