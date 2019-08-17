Help The VI Reef Response Hunt for Coral Disease!
Coral disease researchers at the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Marine and
Environmental Studies is calling for the community to help hunt for coral disease.
Early this year, a new coral disease emerged on the reefs of St. Thomas. The
characteristics of this disease closely match that of one called Stony Coral Tissue Loss
Disease (SCTLD) which …
