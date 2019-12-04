Governor Bryan Proposes Bill Legalizing Recreational Use of Marijuana, Expunging Past Records
In a historic moment, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. proposed legislation during a press conference on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019, to legalize the sale and use of recreational marijuana. Introducing the legislation to the 33rd Legislature, the governor highlighted the importance of the regulation of the marijuana industry, including applying health measures…
