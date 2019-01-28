Governor Bryan Appoints Positive Nelson as Commissioner of Agriculture
St. Thomas — Governor Albert Bryan announced on Sunday that former Senator Positive Nelson as his nominee for commissioner of the Department of Agriculture.
“I am excited to announce former Senator Positive Nelson as Commissioner Nominee to the Virgin Islands Department of Agriculture. Former Senator Nelson, as a lifelong educator and longtime advocate…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.