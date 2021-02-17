Government House says over $44 million issued in Unemployment Insurance benefits
Charlotte Amalie 𑁋 Government House said that $44 million in unemployment insurance checks had been issued. The Virgin Islands Department of Labor issued 53,684 checks to boost the territory’s economy and an increasingly battered workforce. The latest developments surrounding Covid-19 infections, including ongoing federal assistance programs, were shar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.