Gov. Bryan Delivers First State of the Territory Address — 2019
Reverend Clergy, Senate President Kenneth Gittens and members of the 33rd Legislature, Lt. Governor Tregenza A. Roach, Esq., Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands the Honorable Rhys Hodge and Honorable Justices of the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands, Presiding Judge Michael C. Dunston and H…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.