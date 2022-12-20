Charlotte Amalie𑁋Former Governor Roy Lester Schneider died Monday at the age of 83. In January 1995, he took office as the fifth governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He wedded Barbara Schneider and had three children.

A Howard University graduate, Schneider became the first person to complete a kidney transplant on the island of St. Thomas. The Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) on St. Thomas bore his name during his life.

“The Schneider Regional Medical Center team is saddened by the passing of Dr. Roy Lester Schneider and we express our sincere condolences to his wife, Barbara, and to his family,” said SRMC Chief Executive Officer Tina Commissiong in a statement.

Schneider served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. And he received a Bronze Star for his service as a medical advisor and surgeon from 1967 to 1968. The Bronze Star Medal is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to United States Armed Forces members for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.

Former Governors Roy Lester Schneider, Charles Turnbull, John de Jongh Jr., and Kenneth Mapp

She added, “Dr. Schneider contributed significantly to healthcare in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a practicing physician, as the Commissioner for the Department of Health, and as the Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Dr. Schneider’s service to the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and his impact on our healthcare system will not be forgotten.”

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and other public officials released statements acknowledging his passing and used the moment to share how his contributions pushed the territory forward.

“I was saddened to learn another one of our Great Virgin Islanders has passed. His accomplishments will undoubtedly be celebrated for generations to come. As a scholar, doctor, and former Governor, he blazed a trail of success and a standard of excellence. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family,” Bryan said in a statement. Bryan, a Democrat, became the ninth elected Virgin Islands governor in January 2019.

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who won re-election to the Virgin Islands’ at-large Congressional District, released a statement expressing condolences on the passing of Schneider.

“I was tremendously saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Schneider. A highly accomplished physician, military officer, university administrator, and professor, Governor Schneider first distinguished himself in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War, ultimately gaining the rank of Captain and several other distinctions.

SRMC is a 169-bed acute care facility. The public hospital is adjacent to over a dozen private medical centers, clinics, and specialty care medical facilities in downtown Charlotte Amalie. The Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute and SRMC sit side by side.

Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute

In the summer of 2021, FEMA approved plans to repair the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute. According to the Office of Disaster Recovery, reconstruction of St. Thomas’ two-story cancer facility is possible through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.

Acting Governor Tregenza A. Roach has ordered all U.S. and Virgin Islands flags on public buildings and grounds flown at half-staff in honor of Schneider. Roach also requested flags on private property and federal buildings in the territory honor, Schneider by doing the same.

Plaskett said over his life, Schneider “distinguished himself in multiple fields—medicine, military, and government.”