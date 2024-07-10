On Wednesday, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett delivered a one-minute floor speech in the House of Representatives on National Minority Mental Health Month. The national campaign is observed every July to raise awareness of the unique mental health challenges racial and ethnic minority groups in the United States confront in public health.

National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month focuses on destigmatizing mental illness and promoting awareness of mental health disorders in underrepresented communities.

At different stages in her congressional career, Plaskett has pressed her colleagues to approve funding for studies on how colonial rule and unequal access to the nation’s democratic institutions affect American citizens in U.S. territories.