U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the U.S. Virgin Islands $41,145,247 to maintain the Territory’s airport as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus bill.

Of the allotment, $21,527,641 is earmarked for Cyril King Airport on St. Thomas and $19, 617,606 is for Henry Rohlsen…