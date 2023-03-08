Last year was surreal watching the world change on television when the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine. The night before it started, I was chatting with a family member when I thought, like most, “he wouldn’t do it, would he?”

The most ominous warning came from a likely source. Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council. She spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine and Europe, and she said, “yes, he would.”

The early days of 2022 were hard to stomach. It was a year filled with unexpected joy and unbelievable pain for many people. When the invasion began, I had been homeless for several months.

There was support around me and opportunities to stay with family and friends, but being on a journey of unknown purpose can be challenging to explain to loved ones. Like many veterans, I found myself navigating the maze of privatized programs and services available.