Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $16 million in investments to upgrade the water distribution infrastructure of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The territory’s allocation is part of a broader federal investment in the nation’s infrastructure. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law infuses an additional $50 billion into projects to provide safe freshwater to communities.

The EPA said the $50 billion marks the “largest investment in water infrastructure in our nation’s history” and “will enable communities across the nation to ensure safer drinking water for their residents and rebuild vital clean water infrastructure to protect public health for decades to come.” The federal investment adds to the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds (SRF) and could improve St. Croix’s freshwater quality over time. According to a press statement from the EPA, “almost half of this funding will be available as grants or principal forgiveness loans, ensuring funds reach communities who have been historically disinvested in and most in need of water infrastructure improvements. Most importantly, the state revolving funds provide states with the flexibility they need to respond to their most critical issues.”

The announcement by EPA officials comes days after the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) filed a motion in the Virgin Islands Superior Court to dismiss a class action suit over high levels of lead and copper in its water distribution system. Improvements to the territory’s aging water distribution system stand to benefit WAPA. Still, the EPA didn’t mention the utility company or the water crisis in St. Croix in a slew of press statements issued throughout February.

In November, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new framework, passed by Democrats and Republicans, supports over 37,000 projects across the United States today.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Since 2022, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has released $102,449,000 for water infrastructure projects across the U.S. Virgin Islands. The agency said the funds will “protect public health, preserve water resources, and create jobs” in the territory. “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda continues to transform communities for the better with this latest infusion of funds for critical water infrastructure projects,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

The announcement also marked the first time the EPA released an initial list of 124 SRF projects, now underway across the United States. EPA anticipates announcing allocations for billions in additional resources in fiscal year 2024 for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Lead Service Line Replacement fund later this Spring.

“We are investing in clean water and providing millions of dollars to improve our region’s water infrastructure while safeguarding people’s health, enhancing the environment, and boosting local economies,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “This is a critical moment in time to upgrade water infrastructure in the U.S. Virgin Islands and for making these vital improvements, particularly in communities that need it most.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law builds on programs in place since hurricanes Irma and Maria made landfall. These include upgrading airport infrastructure, improving access to public transportation, and providing affordable access to broadband speeds.

The agency’s Quarterly Report details how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has impacted communities nationwide. You can track infrastructure investments through the EPA’s storymap.

Understanding State-Revolving Funds

The Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and the Clean Water State Revolving Funds have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for over 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. SRF programs are critically important tools for investing in the nation’s water infrastructure. They are designed to generate significant and sustainable water quality and public health benefits across states and U.S. territories.

Their impact is amplified by the growth in a revolving loan structure, in which the payment of principal and interest on loans is available to address future needs.

For more information, including state-by-state allocation of 2023 funding and a breakdown of EPA State Revolving Fund funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, please visit the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund website and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund website.