EMANCIPATION DAY MESSAGE FROM LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR TREGENZA A. ROACH
July 3, 2019 marks the 171th Anniversary of the Emancipation of enslaved African people in the Danish West Indies. It is a celebration of the ancestors who demanded their freedom after centuries of oppression under the most inhuman conditions.
The celebration of Emancipation Day, July 3, 1848, is an intrinsically beautiful celebration of freedom, but i…
