Several months ago, the Virgin Islands Board of Education made a decision that caused an uproar within the community of parents who had children attending public school. Changes to the public school system rules brushed against the long overdue topic of gender expression in children. The new change to the dress code affected public schools throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands, and many residents were not pleased.

The public school system of the Virgin Islands has produced some of the most brilliant minds and talented children, including me. As a child, my creativity suffered because schools lacked inclusive environments. There were limited spaces for children to explore their own minds, and there was a void of empathetic adults.

The Virgin Islands Board of Education, under the leadership of Chairperson Kyza Williams, Ph.D., had and currently still has the authority and jurisdiction to change, alter, or modify anything within the school system to protect and or maintain the proper operation of public schools. Several parents and families have been concerned with the dress code over the years, adding that it wasn’t inclusive enough to accommodate more than two genders.

Last year, on July 26th, the Virgin Islands Board of Education revised and adopted the Student Dress Code Guidelines for the academic school year 2022-2023. The policy states, “The purpose of the Student Dress Code and Uniform Guidelines is to promote school safety, improve discipline and enhance the learning environment.” However, according to the parents and families of the children required to follow the old guidelines, the policy was failing, and the changes introduced created more decent with the public.

The revised policy states, “Students may wear either skirts or pants as uniform bottom wear,” and some residents were not pleased. This specific amendment to the policy removed the concept of gender assignment that prevented girls from wearing skirts. It also allowed–for the first time– boys to wear skirts.

In the past, parents were told that their daughters’ bodies were too “shapely” and would distract other students and workers if they were to wear pants. Boys–myself included–were also not allowed to wear shorts in the form of their pants and were not given a proper reason for this restriction.

The rules before the change in 2022 focused more on forcing students to conform to assigned gender roles.

The new policy does not state that students must dress according to the body they are in, nor does it say that these students must dress to match their gender identity. For years many parents have battled for equality, making strides to allow girls to wear pants again. But this new freedom was overshadowed by the public’s collective fear of young men wearing skirts.