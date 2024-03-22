Submitted March 21, 2024, by: Julian Bishop and Jean Bishop. Julian is president and general manager at Armrey Industries in Saint Croix with Jean, who owns the company. Julian has experience leading political campaigns in the U.S. Virgin Islands and worked at the Virgin Islands Legislature before his father passed. This op-ed has been formatted for publication.

Julian and Jean respond to “the tragic death of a 9-year-old child in the Virgin Islands, at the hands of her own mother. This devastating incident has sparked a widespread conversation about mental health within the community. Our commentary delves into the critical aspects of this dialogue, aiming to shed light on the necessity of robust mental health support systems and awareness.”

“As within our business, Armrey Industries, Inc., we stand together to address a critical need in our community—better access to healthcare and mental health support. Our shared journey through family tragedy and our professional experiences have deeply informed our perspective on the importance of this issue,” Jean and Julian Bishop state.

Jean Bishop (left) Julian Bishop (right)

Julian Bishop, at just 23 years old, has navigated burdens and traumas that many face over a lifetime. "Experiencing my father's battle with cancer and then, in his subsequent passing, taking the lead of a business with over two dozen employees,” Julian shares. “It taught me the value of resilience and especially the critical need for supportive mental health resources.”

His youth highlights a wisdom borne of hardship, underscoring a universal truth: mental health support is essential for navigating and growing through life's challenges

Jean, with over 40 years of experience as an educator in Montessori, specializing in early childhood development, brings a complementary perspective. "The seeds of emotional health are planted in our earliest experiences,” she shares. “My work has shown me the profound long-term impacts that early support and intervention can have on mental and emotional well-being.”

Jean's understanding of the foundational aspects of mental health further emphasizes the need for accessible healthcare and mental health services.

“Our personal journey, particularly through the lens of our family business, has highlighted the profound impact of healthcare access on our lives. After my father's diagnosis, one of our first actions was to ensure our employees had robust health and life insurance coverage, including full air ambulance insurance — which helped save my father’s life. This wasn't just a business decision; it was a deeply personal one, influenced by our family's experience with illness and loss," Julian states. The high costs associated with his father's treatment and the invaluable role of health insurance in mitigating these costs underscore the importance of healthcare access for all.

Jean's journey through the profound grief of losing her husband and stepping into the leadership role of his significant business endeavor has underscored the critical importance of mental health support. "Understanding and addressing mental health challenges from an early age can fundamentally alter the course of an individual's life," Jean emphasizes. This insight is not only born from her professional background as an educator but is deeply ingrained through her personal experiences. Jean's story is a testament to the transformative power of timely mental health intervention and the need to ensure such support is available to all, at every stage of life, especially during periods of intense personal struggle and change.

"Our commitment to enhancing our employees' health benefits is a testament to our belief in the importance of mental health support," says Julian. Jean adds, "By sharing our experiences and the steps we've taken, we hope to destigmatize conversations about mental and emotional health and advocate for systemic changes." Together, we share our story and our actions, hoping to inspire other businesses, the government, and the community to prioritize healthcare accessibility.

In light of the heartbreaking events leading to the tragic death of a young girl in the Virgin Islands, the Department of Human Services' call for enhanced community support in mental health gains profound urgency. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the critical need to prioritize mental health services. We urge both businesses and government entities within the Virgin Islands to rally together in this vital cause.

By collectively committing to the advancement of mental health as a cornerstone of comprehensive well-being, we can ensure that every member of our community has access to the necessary resources and support systems needed to flourish, especially during times of crisis.

"Our experiences, both personal and professional, drive us to advocate for a future where mental health support is accessible to all. Let's make this vision a reality," we conclude, united in our mission.

— Jean Bishop and Julian Bishop

