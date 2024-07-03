The Eaton Arecibo project is the largest clean energy microgrid in Puerto Rico, designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. Microgrids are small-scale power grids that receive and/or produce power from renewable energy sources, energy storage devices, and other power generation units, such as the main power plant.

Eaton Arecibo Microgrid

As Eaton begins constructing a second microgrid at its Las Piedras manufacturing facility, the future of Puerto Rico's energy resilience looks brighter. This venture aligns with Eaton's long-term vision of reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030, showcasing a steadfast commitment to a sustainable future for Puerto Rico.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi said, “In our administration, we continue to focus on Puerto Rico’s energy transformation that promotes increased renewable energy generation. I congratulate Eaton for continuing to invest in Puerto Rico and supporting this transformation with the building of a clean energy microgrid that will provide them with energy resiliency, while also reducing their carbon footprint. This is the type of project that we are working to see replicated throughout the island.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2022, fossil fuel-fired power plants provided 93 percent of Puerto Rico's electricity-generating capacity. During the same period, the territory’s grid generated 6 percent of its energy from renewables.

“Communities and businesses everywhere need far more sustainable, resilient and affordable power,” Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton said. “The projects at our Arecibo manufacturing facility provide a blueprint on how to put the energy transition to work—delivering important benefits for the community and our business. Together, with our longtime project partner Enel North America, we’re demonstrating the important role microgrids play in creating a robust energy infrastructure prepared to address the impact from climate change.”

Earlier in April, Senator-At-Large Angel Bolques Jr. toured the Eaton Arecibo Micro Grid in Puerto Rico, underscoring the significance of this pioneering clean energy project. In several press statements, including social media posts, Bolques said he “had an informative and insightful site visit to the Arecibo Micro Grid” along with regional and national partners.

Bolques also toured the site with Virgin Islands Director of Energy Kyle Fleming. Fleming is the Governing Board Chair at the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) and he’s one of the figures at the center of the USVI’s ingress to a modern power grid.

Virgin Island Water and Power Authority Microgrid

In April, the Virgin Islands Energy Office also unveiled a microgrid farm at the St. Croix Educational Complex. This farm will enable the Educational Complex’s (SCEC) emergency hurricane shelter to function reliably during extended grid outages and significantly reduce the use of fossil fuel generators, which have proven difficult to maintain and costly to fuel.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr., along with government and education officials, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and hailed the microgrid as a significant advancement in energy sustainability and efficiency within the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This marks a big step toward continued leadership in energy efficiency throughout the Caribbean,” Bryan said. “This project paves the way for other microgrids to be established across critical areas in the Virgin Islands, ensuring that education will not be disrupted by power outages. We are building a better tomorrow for future generations.”

Fleming said the 150 kW Solar plus 220 kWh Energy Storage microgrid employs solar batteries and provides backup energy generation to ensure that the SCEC's emergency shelter sections can all operate in the event of an outage.

“Systems like these are going to represent, more and more, critical infrastructure across the Territory,” Fleming said. “These will become normal at government facilities and critical community centers as we develop renewable energy and energy resiliency at our most critical facilities across the USVI.”

Additionally, under blue-sky conditions, the solar microgrid will help save $10,000 per month in utility costs. This substantial cost-saving measure demonstrates tangible environmental and financial benefits—an exemplary case study poised toward long-term financial sustenance while significantly conserving resources.

Last June, after announcing progress by WAPA on a future micro for Saint John, the Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery said the territory's brush with extreme weather demonstrates the need for microgrid technology. The office said the tech would enhance the resilience of the authority’s local energy supply by providing backup power during grid failures, such as loss of generation at the Richmond power plant on Saint Croix or the Randolph Harley power plant on Saint Thomas, or outages caused by vehicle accidents or overgrown trees. Further, microgrids can also operate independently and continue supplying electricity to critical areas—for instance, hospitals during a tropical storm—improving reliability and reducing service disruptions.

The introduction of microgrid technology in the Caribbean could harden each island’s clean energy infrastructure. During the site exploration, which included Eaton's solar farm and state-of-the-art circuit breaker factory, Senator Bolques Jr. emphasized the microgrid's potential to drastically reduce carbon footprints and ensure energy reliability. "The Eaton Arecibo project, with its 5MW solar plus 1.1MW battery storage microgrid, is a testament to what is possible when innovation meets determination. Seeing firsthand how this technology operates gives me great hope for the future of the Virgin Islands' energy landscape," stated Senator Bolques Jr.

Senator Bolques’ visit and the Bryan-Roach administration’s latest energy projects underscore the momentum behind clean energy initiatives in U.S. territories. "The insights gained from this visit will undoubtedly fuel our efforts in the Virgin Islands to embrace renewable energy, reduce our carbon footprint, and ensure energy reliability for our territory," concluded Senator Bolques Jr. The Senator extends heartfelt thanks to the Virgin Islands Energy Office & Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority Director/Chairman Mr. Fleming and Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Andrew Smith, for accepting my invitation after months of meetings and collaborations with Energy Stakeholders and encourages all to explore microgrid projects for a deeper understanding of the transformative power of microgrids in tackling energy challenges.

Eaton says its focus on sustainability at its Arecibo facility is part of the company’s broad initiative to reduce carbon emissions across its operations by 50 percent by 2030.