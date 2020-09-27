No V.I. Child Goes Hungry’ Feeding Initiative Resumes October 1
ST. THOMAS, USVI – The Virgin Islands Department of Education will resume its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” Feeding Initiative at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Thurs., October 1. Breakfast and lunch may be picked up together and are available until supplies last. Meals will not be served on holidays or weekends.
Meals are available to public an…
