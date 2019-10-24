Disaster planning is essential for people with disabilities
Written by Linda Mastandrea, Director At The Office Of Disability Integration and Coordination at FEMA
Imagine there’s a hurricane swirling violently in warm ocean waters with a forecasted track that will send it barreling toward your city within the next five to seven days. What would you do? Would you be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if your loca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.