St. Thomas 𑁋 2019 was a year of many firsts for State of the Territory News. In December of 2018, the online newspaper brought on its first two writers. As 2019 progressed, two more writers joined the team and a new editor succeeded the founder.

Meet the Mint Team

The Mint Team is a five-body group of writers that consists of Makiel Cepeda, Duryan Cozier…