Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett Gained Over 40,000 Followers on Twitter After Cohen Hearing
St. Thomas — Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett representing the U.S. Virgin Islands in Washington came out of the Cohen hearings more popular than ever, alongside key players like Rep. Elijah Cummings representing Maryland’s 7th congressional district and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez representing New York’s 14th congressional district.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.