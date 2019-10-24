Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett Announces $149,877.00 Resident Instruction Grant For Insular Areas For the University of the Virgin Islands
Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett released the following statement regarding a grant from the USDA National Institute on Food and Agriculture to manage research on cattle at the University of the Virgin Islands:
“Today, I am pleased to announce a grant from USDA National Institute on Food and Agriculture to manage research on cattle at the University of t…
