Congresswoman Plaskett Disappointed In Trump’s plan to divert FEMA funding to ICE indefinite detention of Families and Children
Today Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett released the following statement on news that the President is diverting $271 million from FEMA to pay for a massive increase in ICE detention beds:
“News that the Administration will be diverting disaster relief funds during hurricane season is troubling. I have concerns about DHS’s proposed end-run around laws pas…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.