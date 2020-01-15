Combing Through Governor Bryan’s 12,324 Word Address to the Virgin Islands
St. Thomas — One year ago, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. delivered his first State of the Territory Address at the Capitol Building in Charlotte Amalie before the newly elected 33rd Legislature. The State of the Territory Address — similar in nature to the President of the United States delivering a State of the Union Address — is the largest stage a sittin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.