Collective Pens Letter Questioning Insensitivity of STJ Disaster Recovery Nonprofits
Update: This article has been updated with new signatories, with over 100 individuals adding their voice to the collective. On Friday, July 27 at 5:00 pm, Executive Director of Love City Strong, Meaghan Enright, announced on a Facebook post (of a St. John resident set to public) that Jeff Quinlan resigned from Love City Strong. This open letter was alre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.