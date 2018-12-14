Congress to Vote on Cockfighting in U.S. Territories; Ignore Voting Rights
St. Thomas — Congress is set to vote on a landmark “Farm Bill” that has set the stage for the official ban of cockfighting in all five of the U.S. territories.
The measure has gained the support of the Humane Society but has been opposed by all five non-voting territorial representatives in Congress.
U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress, Stacey Plas…
