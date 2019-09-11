Civil Unrest with WAPA Rises as Senate Issues Subpoena
Senate following a motion made by Senator Kenneth Gittens unanimously issues a Subpoena for WAPA officials and the PSC to appear before the Legislature. The Senate President has issued the hearing for 10 a.m. on October 1,2019.
Following the rolling blackouts that have been plaguing the US Virgin Islands as of late. These district wide service interrupti…
