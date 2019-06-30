Where Were You During the Carnival Crawl?
Kircys Canela, a tourist from New York City, came to experience carnival on St. Thomas for the first time. Instead of the traditional carnival experience, Kircys experienced an event known as the first ever Virgin Islands Carnival Crawl. The Carnival Crawl is a 3 day event that is supposed to revolutionize the way tourist and locals experience carnival,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.