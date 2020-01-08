Can Your Student Script a Movie? 1st Sarah and Addie Skit Writing Competition
A follow up to the huge Virgin Islands made film “Sarah & Addie” the Division of Cultural Education opened a competition in which all VI students can write their own versions of Sarah & Addie and submit it to their Division. The winning script will be professionally filmed and produced. This will be collaborated and produced by the WTJX the original pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to State of the Territory News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.