Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. acted on 19 bills passed by the 35th Legislature during the body’s June 24th session. Bryan vetoed three bills and acknowledged the 35th Legislature’s confirmation of two directors to serve on the Waste Management Authority’s Board of Directors, Lindel A. Williams of St. Croix and Conn J. Davis, II of St. Thomas.

Vetoed Bills

Bryan vetoed Bill No. 35-0193, an Act relating to real estate brokers, sales associates, and property managers. In his transmittal letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., Governor Bryan wrote that while he applauds the intent to create uniformity and standards for excellence in the Real Estate Industry, this measure creates an unnecessary barrier to entry for persons interested in pursuing a career as a property manager. Instead of creating another professional license category under the Real Estate Commission, Governor Bryan has directed the DLCA (Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs) to create a new business license category for property managers and to adopt best practice standards for the trade to emulate.

Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 35-0215, an Act relating to handgun training and the term of firearm licensure. In his transmittal letter, he wrote, “Although I support mandating a training course for all licensed gun owners, this bill imposes a training requirement upon renewal rather than at initial licensure, where it is most appropriate. I recommend that the bill be modified to require handgun training prior to initial licensure, and at reasonable intervals, such as every 10 years thereafter.”

Bill No. 35-0236, an Act amending title 3 Virgin Islands Code by adding chapter 33A to enact the “21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act ” to improve governmental agency digital services, and for other purposes. Governor Bryan wrote that “It would be irresponsible to sign this expensive and cumbersome measure into law, knowing that it is unfunded and that we are not able to meet the ambitious timeline proposed by the measure.”

Signed Into Law