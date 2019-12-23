Bryan Says USVI Suffering ‘Energy Crisis’ After WAPA Defaults on Propane Payments
St. Thomas 𑁋 At an emergency press conference on Saturday, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. said to reporters that the U.S. Virgin Islands is facing an energy crisis. The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) on Tuesday petitioned the Public Service Commission (PSC) to reconsider its decision on December 12th, in which the commission lowered the fue…
